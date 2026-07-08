NBA Summer League Odds for Every Team (Who Is Favored to Win in Las Vegas?)
Many of the NBA’s best young stars are set to showcase their skills this offseason, as the Las Vegas Summer League begins on Thursday, July 9, featuring all 30 teams.
Several teams have already taken the floor at the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month, but Las Vegas is the first time we’ll get a look at several of the players selected in the 2026 NBA Draft last month.
Summer League is a chance for young players to showcase their skills and potentially earn some training camp invites, and it’s also a very tough brand of basketball to bet on. Rotations aren’t consistent, many players will only play in a couple of games and some teams decide to rest their best players entirely after one or two appearances.
While that makes it very volatile from a betting perspective, it is interesting to see which teams stand out in the eyes of oddsmakers heading into the summer.
The Utah Jazz and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson are favored to win the Las Vegas Summer League, as they have a bunch of young talent to showcase, including 2025 lottery pick Ace Bailey.
Behind the Jazz are the Memphis Grizzlies (who have No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer), the Sacramento Kings and lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. and the Golden State Warriors and lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg.
All four of those teams already have some summer league action under their belt from the the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League, which could benefit them against other teams that are attempting to gel for the first time in Las Vegas.
Here’s a look at the full odds to win the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, where the Charlotte Hornets came out on top in 2025.
NBA Summer League Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sacramento Kings: +800
- Memphis Grizzlies: +900
- Sacramento Kings: +1000
- Golden State Warriors: +1300
- Brooklyn Nets: +1400
- Chicago Bulls: +1500
- Atlanta Hawks: +1600
- San Antonio Spurs: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +1600
- Charlotte Hornets: +1600
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1700
- Washington Wizards: +1800
- Orlando Magic: +2500
- Miami Heat: +2500
- Phoenix Suns: +3500
- Milwaukee Bucks: +3500
- Boston Celtics: +4000
- Toronto Raptors: +4500
- Indiana Pacers: +4500
- Portland Trail Blazers: +5000
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +5500
- Philadelphia 76ers: +6000
- New York Knicks: +6000
- Dallas Mavericks: +6000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +7000
- Detroit Pistons: +8000
- Denver Nuggets: +8000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +8000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.