NBA Summer League Odds for Every Team (Who Is Favored to Win in Las Vegas?)

Many of the NBA’s best young stars are set to showcase their skills this offseason, as the Las Vegas Summer League begins on Thursday, July 9, featuring all 30 teams.

Several teams have already taken the floor at the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month, but Las Vegas is the first time we’ll get a look at several of the players selected in the 2026 NBA Draft last month.

Summer League is a chance for young players to showcase their skills and potentially earn some training camp invites, and it’s also a very tough brand of basketball to bet on. Rotations aren’t consistent, many players will only play in a couple of games and some teams decide to rest their best players entirely after one or two appearances.

While that makes it very volatile from a betting perspective, it is interesting to see which teams stand out in the eyes of oddsmakers heading into the summer.

The Utah Jazz and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson are favored to win the Las Vegas Summer League, as they have a bunch of young talent to showcase, including 2025 lottery pick Ace Bailey.

Behind the Jazz are the Memphis Grizzlies (who have No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer), the Sacramento Kings and lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr. and the Golden State Warriors and lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

All four of those teams already have some summer league action under their belt from the the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League, which could benefit them against other teams that are attempting to gel for the first time in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at the full odds to win the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, where the Charlotte Hornets came out on top in 2025.

NBA Summer League Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Sacramento Kings: +800

Memphis Grizzlies: +900

Sacramento Kings: +1000

Golden State Warriors: +1300

Brooklyn Nets: +1400

Chicago Bulls: +1500

Atlanta Hawks: +1600

San Antonio Spurs: +1600

Los Angeles Lakers: +1600

Charlotte Hornets: +1600

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1700

Washington Wizards: +1800

Orlando Magic: +2500

Miami Heat: +2500

Phoenix Suns: +3500

Milwaukee Bucks: +3500

Boston Celtics: +4000

Toronto Raptors: +4500

Indiana Pacers: +4500

Portland Trail Blazers: +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000

Los Angeles Clippers: +5500

Philadelphia 76ers: +6000

New York Knicks: +6000

Dallas Mavericks: +6000

New Orleans Pelicans: +7000

Detroit Pistons: +8000

Denver Nuggets: +8000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +8000

Houston Rockets: +10000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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