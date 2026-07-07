You Will Seriously Never Guess Which Actor Dreams Of Playing Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich is an NBA legend.

Across his decorated 29-season coaching career, the former Spurs leader and current San Antonio team president racked up the most wins of any coach in NBA history, including five NBA titles, and mentored iconic players like Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginóbili. He won Coach of the Year on three separate occasions. (2002-03, 2011-12 and 2013-14), and the branches on his coaching tree are practically sagging with the weight of his influence. In 2023, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It is not an exaggeration to say the league wouldn't be what it is today with him ... which is why his life story and his leadership during the Spurs dynasty would probably prove perfect fodder for a Hollywood film down the line.

There is even an Academy Award-nominated actor already dying to play him: Jesse Eisenberg, star of 2010's The Social Network and writer/director of 2024's A Real Pain.

“I just find him to be the most fascinating person on the planet,” Eisenberg explained of his interest in Pop, speaking at a recent roundtable. “Here’s this tough coach who cries sometimes and talks about the plight of America, and yet he’s also this terrifying figure who can be so mean to journalists. People like that are fascinating because, on the one hand, they’re known to be very nasty, and on the other hand, they’re these bleeding hearts."

That said, though, Eisenberg isn't convinced he'd get the call, even if a Pop project is eventually green-lit.

“I just think I would be very low on the list to be cast as a basketball coach," he quipped, per The Wrap.

Popovich's activism and outspoken attitude are a central piece of his legacy. For example, the now-77-year-old coach, who suffered a stroke in November 2024, shared support for Colin Kaepernick when the former NFL quarterback took a knee during the national anthem many years ago. He has also commented on racial injustice in America, lobbied for gun control legislation, and taken issue with the policies of the Trump administration, among other social and political issues considered perhaps taboo in the NBA.

“He was probably one of the first coaches of the modern generation to really speak out on politics and social injustices,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, per Andscape.

Eisenberg is probably right that he might not be the first choice to play Popovich, primarily because the two don't look much alike; someone like Noah Emmerich or Kevin Costner would probably have the edge in that casting call over him. But it's fun that he is so interested in the experience—and we all know that he can play a complicated trailblazer quite well.

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