The Kentucky Wildcats fell to Wichita State on Friday in unvbelievable fashion. Kentucky made multiple chances to pull off the win in overtime, but plays like Milan Momcilovic stepping out of bounds and an absolutely killing inbounds violation with five seconds left ruined Kentucky's chance of avoiding the upset.

But, all of the poor execution balled up and punched Kentucky in the mouth in the final minutes of the game. Second-chance points was a massive issue all game, and that was the last bucket we saw on Friday. Once Wichita State got a tip-in to go up 73-71, Milan Momcilovic stepped out of bounds to give the ball right back. Kentucky was then bailed out by a Wichita State turnover. But that was when the game-changing inbounds violation happened, which gave it right back. Kentucky, somehow, stole it and had a chance to win, but it was a poorly executed final play that looked a lot like a game of hot potato. Mark Pope spoke with media after the game, and he's taking full responsibility for the loss, especially that inbounds violation.

Nov 27, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Wichita State Shockers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Unfortunate end to the game for us on a number of fronts, a lot of that on my shoulders. ...That is 100% on me, guys. That is 100% me. Don’t try to spin that on anyone else," Pope said of Kentucky's miscue on the inbounds play with five seconds left. "Somehow that changed to a live ball in my mind and I messed that up. And it’s really costly. That’s a tough one to carry as a coach for sure. It's a brutal thing when you let down your guys as a coach."

Despite all of the execution issues that has been aparent all season, Pope still believes his team has high upside, and for him, one thing is true and that is the fact that his team shows fight. "That’s what you work on all summer long is building a relationship so guys can be resilient and be willing to fight for each other. This group has shown that. They are going to continue to fight. We are still so early in this season. I think this team has a great upside. We just have to continue to get better. I clearly have to continue to get better. That’s where we are. We are not scared of that. It’s just the job."

Kentucky had a 14-point lead in the first half. That shrunk to six at halftime. Then, it all came crashing down in the second half and overtime as Mark Pope's future grows more in-doubt and the seat gets hotter. Pope continues to talk about the need to improve, but not much progression has happened over the last few weeks. For better or worse, we've got a long season ahead.

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