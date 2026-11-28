On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in action after a week off that followed another disapointing loss for Mark Pope's squad. Kentucky went into Friday night's clash with Wichita State in Rupp Arena needing some sort of momentum to give them some confidence to turn things around.

Wichita State wasn't going to be an easy opponent, and they were looking to showcase that they are one of the best mid-major teams in the entire country against a Kentucky team needing a win. In the first half, Kentucky's defense was the best we have seen all season. Achored by Franck Kepngang down low, the Wildcats used a 19-3 run over eight minutes to extend their lead. But, they let up a little bit late in the half, taking just a six-point lead into halftime due to a scoring drought and getting outrebounded. As for the second half, that defensive intensity took a drop early, as Wichita went on a 13-2 run to tie things up. The Shockers even took the lead and from then on, made Kentucky fight for a win. Things stayed tight and we ended up with overtime, where Kentucky fell in a rough fashion with a missed game-winner in the final seconds that followed some poorly executed plays, including an in-bounds violation. Let's look at some takeaways.

Wichita State takes down Kentucky on the road off a inbound turnover 😳 pic.twitter.com/fXwJEZzh5H — The EverythingU (@everythinguco) November 28, 2026

Tale of two halves defensively

It was defense that had Kentucky with as much as a 14 point lead, but they let up towards the end of the half that made it a six-point game at the half. Then, in the second half, the poor defense continued and that gave Wichita State a lead that made Kentucky fight to comeback for the rest of the half. Kentucky just failed to get the stops they needed and it was a total breakdown defensively as the 26-9 run is what changed the game. Then, even in overtime, Kentucky gave up too many second chances, the same as the second half. A lack of execution ended up costing them this time around.

Kentucky's rebounding badly needs work

Second chances were one of the biggest reasons WIchita State was able to grab that game-changing lead in the second half. Rebounding has been a massive struggle and that was extremely noticeable on Friday night. Kentucky lost the rebound battle 55-36 and even gave up 23 offensive rebounds off of 47 missed shots. It was an ugly, ugly night and rebounding was a big reason why. The Shockers totaled nine second-chance points in the second half and lost the rebounding battle 7-1 in overtime.

Some season-long issues reared their head late in the game and this time, there was no game-saving shot to try and block out all of those issues. Kentucky now has three losses on the year, and it's a tough road ahead.

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