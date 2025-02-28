Mark Pope updates Kentucky's injuries heading into their matchup with #1 Auburn
Kentucky will be facing its toughest test of the season on Saturday when they welcome the #1 Auburn Tigers, who are 15-2 in Quad 1 games this season, into Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are going to need as many guys healthy as possible against the Tigers, and Mark Pope shared the latest when previewing Saturday's matchup with the media.
In their 1-point win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson were back, and aside from Kerr Kriisa, the Wildcats were at full strength for the first time in weeks. Then, after playing 12 minutes, Robinson appeared to be irritated by his wrist injury, sitting out the rest of the game with an ice pack on his wrist. As for Lamont Butler, he played the majority of the game with foul trouble, but he looked pretty healthy. Aside from those two, there is also Amari Williams, who appeared to roll his ankle early in the first half, but limped off on his own power. As for Andrew Carr and his lingering back pain, he has played pretty well the last few games since his recovery.
Pope shared the latest on the ongoing injury situation heading into Saturday's huge matchup.
"Lamont came out (of Wednesday's game) great, Jax not quite so great. Andrew Carr came out really well. Amari seems like he had a decent day yesterday, we'll know more about him today."- Pope on the injury situation.
Based on Pope's comments, it seems like Butler should be giving it a go against the Tigers, likewise with Carr. As for Robinson and Williams, both of them will likely pop up on the initial availability report Friday night in some form of "probable," "questionable," "doubtful," or even listed as "out." We will see tonight what the current situations are.