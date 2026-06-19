Mason Williams talks about how his father is as a recruiter

It's no secret that the vibe around Kentucky basketball recruiting is much different right now than it was even a month ago. After missing out on all their top targets in the 2026 class, Kentucky needed some major gets through the portal, which they got, but not after weeks of panic from fans. Through all of that, Kentucky made a splash hire when they welcomed Mo Williams on staff and he's already making an impact.

Williams has had his fingerprints on all of Kentucky's major additions since he arrived in Lexington, Milan Momcilovic and most notably, Ryan Hampton, a top 10 recruit who committed while on his visit. What makes Mo Williams such a good recruiter? He's already known as 'the closer' and on Thursday, his son, current Wildcat Mason Williams, went in-depth on why Williams has been so good already, specifically in recruiting.

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams reacts during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whether it's bearded Mark Pope, Mo Williams, or a combination of both that is contributing to Kentucky's recruiting success, it's clear that the addition of Williams is already being felt. As a former NBA Champion and All-Star, he is able to pitch things in a way no one else on the staff can. And not to mention him being around AAU circles over the past few years with his sons playing, so he already has plenty of much-needed relationships. Let Mason Williams explain his father's approach on the recruiting trail.

"He knows how to be in tune with the age the players are and what they like. He knows what they like, he knows how to reach them. He knows how they like to play the game. He knows what we do, he understands us and he's really good at that, and he already knows the players a lot, already being in the AAU field, watching me and my brothers."

Nov 21, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams congratulates Arkansas Razorbacks players after the game at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 115-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Williams went on to add that speaking of having good relationships with many recruits, the Kentucky point guard is actually very close with new commit Ryan Hampton, who the Wildcats just locked up last week with the help of 'the closer', Mo Williams. It looks like there is a deeper connection between the Williams' and Hampton than we thought.

Adding Mo Williams is already paying off and Kentucky still has plenty of targets to try and get on board along with Hampton.

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