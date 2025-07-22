National media outlet claims Kentucky basketball has deepest roster in the country
Kentucky is receiving some high praise heading into year two and rightfully so. Mark Pope is loading up on athleticism and defense everywhere, but maybe its most valuable trait is the depth of the team. The Wildcats not only return star guard Otega Oweh, but they return Trent Noah, Brandon Garrison and Collin Chandler, as well as bringing in three freshmen and six transfers.
The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster graded Kentucky's off-season, and one of their key talking points while discussing the Wildcats was the team's impressive deep, which they had very high praise for. It all starts with Kentucky's depth in the backcourt, which features plenty of versatility. Goodman went in-depth on his concern with how Pope keeps all his guys happy.
"(Kentucky) came out out of the gates strong and got momentum last year, then got money, which is to no surprise, although they got more money than everyybody else this off-season to use for their roster, and put together a roster that's deeper than anybody else in America, especially on the perimeter. Like, it is an embarrassment of riches on the perimeter for this Kentucky team. (The Field of 68) saw Trent Noah go off last year in the first half against Tennessee. I don't know how Trent Noah gets on the court much this year. I hope he does. He's kind of a local kid that the crowd went crazy for. We loved those moments when he made those threes in the first half. But Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh comes back, Denzel Aberdeen transfers in from a National title at Florida. Then you bring back Collin Chandler, who's got a ton of talent. Everybody wanted him coming out of high school before he went on his mission. Jasper Johnson, one of the most regarded freshmen wings in the country, and then Trent Noah. Kam Williams, I'm sorry, one of the best pure shooters in the portal coming from Tulane. That's seven dudes, Rob, on the perimeter that all want playing time. I don't know how Mark Pope keeps them happy, but man, it's a good problem to have."
As for Dauster, he's not as concerned with the incredible depth that Pope's squad will have next season. He knows Pope's system will make sure all of his players see the floor. Here was his response to Goodman.
"The Denzel Aberdeen commitment, when we recorded our reaction video to that, I remember thinking that same thing. I dove a little deeper on some of the numbers, and the thing about Pope has been he's not afraid to go deep on his bench. He's not afraid to play 10 or 11 guys. When you play a pace and you get up a lot of shots, there's gonna be a lot of guys that get in there, whether it's for 17 or 18 minutes, that are still gonna be getting off three, four, five threes a game, that are gonna get some shots up. I think if that is the case, if you play those pieces, I'm not as concerned about that."
That deep will be a valuable asset for Mark Pope that he will have at his disposal throughout the season. Kentucky fans should be excited about all of the pieces on next season's Kentucky roster. Check out Goodman and Dauster's full breakdown of Kentucky below.