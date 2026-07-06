New details have emerged after Kerr Kriisa's arrest by the FBI

Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa was the talk of the college basketball world on Saturday when it was announced that he had been arrested by the FBI. That had many people wondering what had happened for him to have such an arrest. Well, in a surprising development, we now have new details about why Kriisa is in hot water.

After the news broke on Saturday, reports surfaced that Kriisa had been involved in point shaving, which is popular among illegal betting scandals. That turned out not to be the case and the real facts are here. According to an indictment on Monday, Kriisa was involved in a $2.2M fraud scam. The DOJ put out a release about his arrest, saying, "allegedly carried out a scheme to obtain nearly $2.2 million from multiple victims using false representations, fabricated identities, and deceptive communication."

Nov 9, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (77) reacts during the second half against the Bucknell Bison at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kriisa allegedly ran a four-year fraud scheme where he convinced a victim to send money by saying his mother needed treatment for cancer. The former Wildcat allegedly posed as his mother during the scheme where he asked for money. According to the document, the scheme allegedly began in 2022, where he began posing as a fake person, telling two different victims he was facing 'imminent danger,' convincing them to send money to help. The indictment notes that Kriisa "falsely represented to VICTIM-1 that he obtained a loan to repay her" in 2022. It then goes on to say Kriisa even told the same victim he would sell his organs to repay them, before then allegedly posing as his mother asking for money to pay for cancer treatments.

Accd to an indictment unsealed Mon, Kerr Kriisa posed as his mother in an email to "Victim-1," then requested money for her alleged cancer treatments. While reports surfaced that Kriisa is facing bribery in sports charges, he's not charged w point shaving in the indictment pic.twitter.com/qd9jr1siaQ — Matt Rybaltowski (@MattRybaltowski) July 6, 2026

As for the other victim, Kriisa allegedly posed as a woman named 'Irene', asking that victim to send money to the first victim so that he could then receive the money. Kriisa was arrested on July 3, with the indictment filed last month. The former Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Cincinnati guard has been extradited back to West Virginia for a court hearing later this week. You can read the full indictment here courtesy of WKYT.

Kriisa was in Lexington, set to represent Kentucky's La Familia in TBT in a few weeks and is now no longer on the team.

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