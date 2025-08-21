October holds a dream weekend for Kentucky sports fans
Football season is getting kicked off in the Bluegrass State next Saturday, and soon the heat of summer will turn into the cool air of fall. Without a doubt, fall is the best time in Lexington as the bourbon is flowing, the Wildcats are playing football, and the basketball season is right around the corner.
This year, there is a weekend in October that could be one of the best Kentucky sports weekends of all time. On October 24th, Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will take on Purdue in Rupp Arena in an exhibition game.
The following day, Saturday, October 25th, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky football team will be hosting rival Tennessee at Kroger Field.
Both of these days, Kenneland will be running with the final day of the fall meet at Kenneland being on the 25th.
This weekend is the perfect storm in Lexington, and Kentucky fans from all over the state will make the trip to Lexington to partake in all of these different activities.
Kentucky's scrimmage vs. Purdue is going to be a fun game because the Boilermakers are potentially going to be ranked #1 to kick off the 2025-26 season. This is a veteran-led Purdue team, and it will be an excellent test for Kentucky before the real things start.
This will also be the first time that Kentucky fans will have seen this Kentucky basketball team in action, and many believe this team is going to be special.
Then the Kentucky football team will be looking for its first win over Tennessee in a very long time. Some believe this is the perfect year for the Wildcats to take down the Vols, as there are some concerns at the quarterback position in Knoxville.
Two really good teams will be coming into Lexington, which will make for one of the best sports weeks all season long for Big Blue Nation. The best way to cap off this weekend will be to get two big wins.
The weather in late October is absolutely perfect for Keeneland and Kentucky football, so fans will love making a stop at these two venues.