Ohio State star guard steps away from the program ahead of Kentucky matchup
The Kentucky Wildcats' next matchup is coming on Saturday as the team heads to the Big Apple to take on Ohio State. The Last SEC team the Buckeyes faced was the #2 Auburn Tigers as one of the SEC's best teams beat them 91-53. The Buckeyes are 1-2 against the SEC this year, as they beat Texas to open the season but have since lost to Texas A&M and Auburn.
Now that Buckeyes are set to face off with Kentucky, who is one of the best teams not only in the SEC but in all of college basketball. It looks like the Buckeyes could be playing without Meechie Johnson Jr. as the former South Carolina Gamecock stepped away from the team for personal reasons. It sounds like there is a family situation going on with Johnson Jr., so BBN is wishing the best for a great player.
On the season, Johnson Jr. is averaging 9.1 points per game while only shooting 35.6% from the field. In his last two games against Kentucky, Johnson is averaging 20 points per contest, as he scored 14 against the Wildcats last season and 26 the year before while winning both of these ball games.
As Johnson Jr. is only averaging 9.1 points and shooting a low percentage from the field, he clearly isn't having a good season, but he has been known to turn it on against Kentucky.
It will also be interesting to see if former Kentucky Wildcat Aaron Bradshaw makes his return for Ohio State against Kentucky on Saturday.