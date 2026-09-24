One Kentucky forwards athleticism will surprise BBN this season

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff added a lot of talent in the transfer portal, hoping to have a tenure-changing season this year. Last season didn't go to plan for Pope and the Wildcats, with a Round of 32 loss to Iowa State. The heat is on this year for Pope, and his team needs to be really good.

One player that Pope added via the transfer portal that I am really excited about is Justin McBride. Last season at James Madison, he averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 49.4% from the field and a very impressive 40% from three. The 6'7 forward had the best season of his college basketball career last season at JMU, and he is ready for the move up to the SEC.

First day vibes 😼 pic.twitter.com/q6Mh89j0Xe — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 23, 2026

Some Kentucky fans questioned the athleticism of McBride, but he has gotten himself in really good shape ahead of the 2026-27 season. Kentucky's social media team posted some videos this week from practice, and one of the biggest takeaways was how great McBride looked. He was moving really well with and without the basketball, and he will be an offensive weapon for Pope.

Most consider McBride a player who does most of his damage on the offensive side of the floor, but the hope is that he will improve this season on the defensive end of the floor. Pope's team won't, by any stretch of the imagination, be an elite defensive team, but if players like McBride could step up, it would help this team be serviceable on that end of the floor.

Justin McBride is going to be a PROBLEM at Kentucky



Actually like the Wildcats roster more than most pic.twitter.com/1tmDmaQbxM — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) June 3, 2026

McBride has proven that he can shoot the three-ball at an elite level, and this is why Pope went and got him in the transfer portal. He has seen high-level basketball, knowing he spent his freshman season at Oklahoma State, where he played with former Wildcat Brandon Garrison. McBride is going to play the four this season in Lexington, and he will likely back up Ousmane N'Diaye.

It will be interesting to see what the role for McBride will be this season if N'Diaye does not start. Pope might start Kam Williams at the three and put Milan Momciloivc at the four. If this happens, it will be interesting to see where McBride will play, but he is going to get a good amount of minutes this season. McBride is a big-time sleeper for Pope and the Wildcats.

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