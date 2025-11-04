One Kentucky player is about to reach his potential and become a star for Mark Pope
The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team is a very interesting one because Pope has so many players who have a lot of room to develop. One of those players is the Croatian power forward Andrija Jelavic.
Big Blue Nation has mixed opinions on the way Jelavic has played early into his time in Lexington, as he has done some stuff well in the exhibitions, then some things not so well. Jelavic has been known as a shooter, but he has yet to hit a three-pointer for the Wildcats.
During the two exhibition games, Jelavic proved that he is a great rebounder and passer. The forward also proved that he can defend all five positions, as there were times when he was asked to defend Purdue's Braden Smith.
Jelavic has done an excellent job on the offensive glass, which has led to some and one layups and free throw opportunities. Last season, the Wildcats lacked on the offensive glass, so if Jelavic can prove to be a player who is dominant on the offensive glass, it would be excellent.
Offensive rebounds lead to second-chance opportunities, and in Pope's offense, this means more shots. Jelavic was not a player that many expected to impact the game in this way, but during the exhibition season, he did just that.
When watching Jelavic play basketball so far this season, it is clear that he is still adjusting to the speed of NCAA basketball. There are some differences in the type of ball he was playing in Europe, compared to what is happening now, so he will have to adjust. This is why it might take Jelavic a few more weeks to speed up, but once he does, he is going to be a star.
The season opener for Kentucky is coming up this evening, as the Wildcats are set to host Nicholls, and this game is an excellent opportunity for Jelavic to have a good night shooting the ball. There really is no competition at the four for Jelavic as he is going to back up Mo Dioubate all season, so the Wildcats need him to get going.
The signs and flashes are there for the Croatian big man, and in due time, he will be one of the better forwards in the SEC. Once conference play rolls around, Jelavic is going to be playing excellent basketball, as Kentucky gets closer to hitting its peak right before the postseason.