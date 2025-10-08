One Kentucky player proved at Pro Day that he is due for a breakout season
Last night was the first time Big Blue Nation got to see the Kentucky Wildcats on the floor as the team had its Pro Day, which could be seen on SEC Network+.
There were a lot of takeaways from watching these players show off their talents in front of the NBA scouts, but the biggest one had to be how Trent Noah looked.
Obviously, Big Blue Nation has a soft spot in its heart for Noah, knowing he is a Kentucky native from Harlan. Some of the biggest crowd pops last season came when Noah's name was called to come into the game.
As a true freshman, Noah had some special appearances last season that had fans believing he was truly going to be a great four-year Kentucky player. It seems safe to say that most Kentucky fans believed Noah was going to be the type of player who had some big games where he made a lot of threes after what he did last season.
He was figured to be the type of player who is strictly a shooter, but after what fans saw on Pro Day, it seems like he is becoming a more well-rounded player.
Noah proved that he is getting better at creating his own shot. This is important because he shot the ball well in catch-and-shoot situations, but if he can start creating his own shot with how great of a shooter he is, it could be scary for opposing teams.
This offseason, a big goal for Noah was to put on some muscle, and it is clear that he did just that, as he looked like a better defender, and this will be a big part of his game. Last season, Noah was a great hustle rebounder, but this season, all the muscle he has put on will help him get to an even higher level as a rebounder.
Noah is a player who most Kentucky fans thought would have a role this season, but with all of the players Pope brought in, fans thought this role would be similar to what he did last season. After the display from Noah on Pro Day, it seems more and more likely that he will be one of the best players off the bench for Pope's team.
Noah is going to be a special player for the Kentucky Wildcats, and this season, he will be one of the top sleepers in college basketball.