One of Kentucky's new portal interests would be a great addition for Mark Pope
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are going after a lot of different players at every position, which has to be done in today's transfer portal.
One of the point guards that the staff is after of late is former Pitt point guard Jaland Lowe. Last season for the Pitt Panthers, Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game, which led the team. He also averaged 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
Lowe fills up the stat sheet, is a great passer, and plays solid defense, but the shooting percentages are not great for Pitt's leading scorer. Last season for the Panthers, Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three, which has Kentucky fans concerned.
It is clear that shooting the three-ball is not Lowe's calling card, so it is interesting to see how a point guard who isn't a great shooter could fit in Coach Pope's system.
Well, the good news is Kentucky fans can look at Lamont Butler's numbers for reassurance on why Lowe would be a good addition. During the 2023-24 season at SDSU, Butler shot 30.2% from three. He then proceeded to boost that number all the way up to 39.1% last season in Coach Pope's system.
Perhaps Lowe could see this same kind of bump in Coach Pope's system, as it tends to get shooters good looks.
While the shooting numbers are clearly a struggle, Lowe is great in many other ways on the floor, including as a passer and defender. He would be a solid addition to the roster and would improve his shooting percentages under Mark Pope.