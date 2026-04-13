One of the top transfer forwards is taking a visit to Kentucky

Kentucky's visit list for this week is growing rapidly, and now you can add a big-time transfer to the list. With BYU's Rob Wright and the No. 1 prospect in 2026 Tyran Stokes visiting on Monday and Colgate's Jalen Cox visiting later in the week, now, Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman is set to visit Lexington as well. He will begin his visit on Tuesday, according to Jeff Goodman.

We already know who Kentucky is prioritizing at the PG spot, with both Zoom Diallo and Rob Wright being the talking point, but with the frontcourt, Freeman is seen as their most prioritized big man and for good reason. Last season with the Orange, the 6-9 forward averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Freeman is also eying other visits, as UConn and Alabama could also host him this week. Those are the top contenders right now, but Kentucky has plenty of momentum with the 6-9 forward.

Freeman was a former five-star as a high school recruit and now he is a top 15 overall transfer in the portal. The 6-9 forward is a double-double machine, as not only is he a tenacious rebounder, but he can put up points in bunches. Freeman notched eight 20+-point games last season with Syracuse, a team that struggled for much of the year, which forced him to have a huge responsibility to produce. The other good thing about Freeman is that he is a capable shooter, and in Mark Pope's system, he can really grow that area of his game.

Here is what 247 Sports had to say about Freeman's game out of high school back in 2023: "There aren’t many more naturally talented four-men in the national class of 2024 than Freeman. He has a wealth of tools with good size, soft hands, touch, mobility, and athleticism, that give him the potential to be a versatile two-way player. Those gifts made him a high-profile prospect early on in his high school years, but he’s just now beginning to turn potential into production on a more consistent basis. He’s still fairly undeveloped physically with a leaner base in his lower body and an upper body that hasn’t filled out yet. He’ll need to add a significant amount of muscle mass in the coming years, but if he can do that while still maintaining his ability to run and jump with the same fluidity and agility, there is obvious physical upside. Offensively, he shows flashes of being a true three-range weapon. He’s already a bouncy finisher at the rim who is a shooting threat out to the arc, and likes to rise over contesting defenders from both the mid-post and mid-range areas."

Freeman has seen a jump in production over his two years at Syracuse. Now, he's looking for a new home along with a new role and Mark Pope sees him as a major priority. A big week of visits in Lexington continues.