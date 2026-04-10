Where things stand with Kentucky and transfers Zoom Diallo, Rob Wright

Things are developing quickly in Kentucky's hot pursuit of a starting PG following the departure of Jaland Lowe this off-season. The Wildcats are inquired with both BYU transfer Rob Wright and Washington's Zoom Diallo, along with a number of other point guard targets in the portal, but where do things stand with their two most prioritized guys?

For starters, Diallo, a 6-4 PG, is set to begin his visit to Kentucky on Friday, making him the program's first in-person visitor of this portal cycle. He's exactly what the Wildcats need as an upgrade at PG, especially with his size and ability to make plays along with being strong. As for where things stand with Kentucky and Diallo, Mark Pope and the Wildcats look to be the frontrunner heading into an important visit this weekend. This past season at Washington, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 48% overall and 31.5% from three-point range.

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) brings the ball up the court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Then there is BYU transfer Rob Wright, a 6-1 PG that is one of the most sought-after players in the portal as a top-5 prospect among portal entrants. At first, Kentucky and Arkansas were seen as the top contenders, but things have gotten much more clear since. The Razorbacks are no longer seen as a top contender, and recent chatter has suggested it is now looking like a Kentucky-Ohio State battle for Wright's services, someone who is expected to have a hefty asking price as he looks for his next destination. Louisville was previously expected to be a top contender, but the Wildcats and Buckeyes have really turned on the heat over the last day.

With Kentucky's excellent position with Diallo and the fact that he is the staff's first in-person visitor, the battle for PG1 is getting interesting. Now, this bigs the question, are the Wildcats willing to wait on Wright given their position with Diallo and the expectation of him being a cheaper investment? Ohio State looks to be doing whatever they can to try and land the 6-1 electric PG, and a really high offer from the Buckeyes is expected to be on the table. Kentucky can go high as well, but they are also currently in a great position with Diallo, which is worth thinking about at the moment as his offer is likely not as expensive. It's worth noting that the Wildcats have had their eyes on Wright for a while now, intriguing about him even before hitting the portal.

The ball is in Kentucky's court as their pursuit of a PG1 is getting spicy. What will Mark Pope do? A big weekend awaits with an important visitor who they are in great position with, as they also continue to heavily pursue a top-5 transfer. To stay up to date by the hour on Kentucky's transfer portal efforts, check out our tracker.