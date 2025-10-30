One thing was made clear about the future watching Kentucky's Wednesday practice
Mark Pope hosted a Media Family Day on Wednesday, where he had a press conference, and the media were able to stay and watch practice. Just another gesture of kindness from Coach Pope that meant a lot to the media and their families, who were able to attend.
This was the first practice the media has been able to watch in a very long time, and I had a few takeaways from this practice, but the number one takeaway is the fact that Braydon Hawthorne is going to be a star.
Obviously, Hawthorne didn't get a ton of minutes in the win over Purdue, which likely had some fans wondering if he hadn't been performing well in practice. At practice, Hawthorne looked like a star, hitting a lot of shots, and he looked good handling the basketball.
The other thing that was very clear about Hawthorne is he still has some more weight to put on. He is quite skinny, and he is only going to get better once he puts on more muscle.
This season, more than likely, Hawthorne isn't going to see a ton of time on the floor, but he is going to keep getting better and better in practice, and next season, he is a player who could see a lot of time. Now the same was said for Trent Noah, and different circumstances launched him into playing time last season, so Hawthrone needs to be ready.
What is so impressive about Hawthorne is his skill set. He has work to do on defense, but on offense, there isn't a thing he can't do. He flashed the ability to shoot, pass, dribble, and create his own shot.
When Hawthorne committed to Kentucky, it was clear that he was going to be a project and it will take him some time to get game ready, but once he is ready to take the floor, he is going to be a star. Think Adou Thiero, as he didn't play much early at Kentucky, but became an NBA Draft pick over time.
The Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Georgetown Hoyas in an exhibition game this evening, and if Kentucky plays well, they should win this game by a wide margin. This will hopefully be a good opportunity for Big Blue Nation to see Hawthorne get some serious minutes to show fans what he has. It might be down the road, but Hawthorne will be a star at Kentucky.