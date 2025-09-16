Otega Oweh explains what makes this Kentucky team so special
It was clear when Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats entered the offseason what they needed to improve on and that was defense and atheleticism. Heading into this season, Kentucky feels like they have improved a lot in those two areas, not just by who they returned, but the help in those areas they're bringing in from the transfer portal, especially with Mo Dioubate, Jayden Qaintance, Denzel Aberdeen, and Kam Williams, all of which are known for their expertise in those areas.
Obviously, the returners are headlined by star guard Otega Oweh, who put his atheleticism on display last season and will likely enter this season as the preseason favorite for SEC Player of the Year. But, don't sleep on returning guard Collin Chandler, who could be a breakout player playing significant minutes off the bench for the Wildcats after showing flashes of his impressive atheleticism last season. Oweh spoke about what makes this Kentucky team so special in an interview with The Field of 68.
"We're super deep," he told The Field of 68. "We could do a platoon sub, like, we could go from one all the way to 13. The guys are hungry, everyone has a chip on their shoulder. Individually if you go down the line, everyone has something to prove this year. So, I feel like when you have team like that, that's a great recipe. ...We have multiple subs, rotations where we can switch 1-5, so I'd say that's definitely something that's different (from last year). We're taller, more atheletic in literally every spot, so I'm super excited."
Speaking of why Oweh thinks this Kentucky team can be special, the returning star guard also shared his thoughts on who has really impressed him the most in practices out of the newcomers.
"I would say Jaland Lowe. He's a point guard. He goes out there and leads the team. Last year, he had things that he wanted to improve on, which was his defense, his toughness, but he's come here and he's just dominated in terms of his physicality, being aggressive, he's winning one-on-one drills. ...He's really surprised me, I feel like he's really gonna do a good job leading this team."
Oweh himself also has a lot to prove this season as he looks to make that jump as an NBA Draft process over the course of the season, and to do that, it starts with improving his jump shot. The 6-4 guard knows the potential he has next season to not only be the best in the conference, but also one of the best players in the country. He definitely knows how special the team can be, and it starts with him.