Otega Oweh returning makes Kentucky a Final Four caliber team
Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff may have gotten seven additions through the transfer this offseason, but they arguably received the biggest news of the offseason on Wednesday when it was announced Otega Oweh would be returning to Kentucky for another season. "I found a family in Kentucky forever, so let's run it back," the All-SEC guard said in an announcement video.
The return of Oweh immediately boosts both Kentucky's floor and ceiling next season, as many of the outlets who didn't have Kentucky in their early top 10 rankings will surely have the Wildcats there now. ESPN, for example, had Kentucky slotted at #11 in their top 25 rankings before Oweh's decision. The outlet hasn't released any updated rankings, but the Wildcats should definitely be in the top 10 now. The 6-4 guard is bringing back 16.2 points per game from last season, where he led the team in scoring. Not to forget his 26-game double-digit scoring streak last season, in which he made history as the longest such streak since Malik Monk did so in 30-straight games in 2016-17.
Kentucky is not just getting an All-SEC guard back, they're also getting an All-American caliber guard. Many thought that would come last season, but now Oweh is back for more, looking to achieve that feat next season. His return doesn't just raise Kentucky's floor and ceiling slightly. Kentucky is now a Final Four caliber squad. Taking into account how Kentucky's roster was built, there was always a role carved out for Oweh on the roster, and if he decided not to return, plenty of pressure would shift to guys like Jasper Johnson and Kam Williams. That's not diminishing what those two are capable of. It's a testament to just how good Oweh is.
The All-SEC guard himself even knows how good of a roster Kentucky has put together next season. "We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country, a lot of guys who are hungry to make that jump, and that intensity to go get national championship No. 9 for Kentucky," Oweh told ESPN's Jonathan Givony after announcing his return to Kentucky.
Oweh will be a major leader for the squad next season, and with a team filled with athleticism and defense, Oweh is the starpower that can lead the Wildcats to a deep NCAA Tournament run. Having Jaland Lowe running point, he and Oweh will get along well together, as Lowe has a terrific knack for finding open teammates. With Oweh's impressive ability to get to the rim, let's not forget Oweh's shooting numbers for last season. He shot 49.2 percent overall from the floor, and with his high usage rate (the highest on the team), that's pretty efficient. Oweh also shot 35.5 percent from deep. He will fit in perfectly with the backcourt next season, not just complimenting Lowe, but also incoming freshman Jasper Johnson, who is a quality shooter and crafty ball-handler. Kentucky has the No. 5 incoming transfer class (not including Andrija Jelavic) as well as two five-star 2025 recruits in Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.
With big men that have a massive defensive presence and one that will help stretch the floor, as playmakers surrounding him in the backcourt, Oweh's athleticism should shine once again in Lexington in hopes of an All-American season that helps lead Kentucky to the Final Four. The Wildcats are certainly capable of a really deep NCAA Tournament run now with Oweh officially in the fold. Mark Pope just secured arguably his biggest fish of the off-season with Oweh returning.