Otega Oweh's name is not being discussed enough for National Player of the Year
Mark Pope has a special player on his 2025-26 roster, and that player is Otega Oweh. The 6'4 senior guard is returning from last season, where he led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game. His performance led to Oweh earning All-SEC Second Team Honors, but this year, his aspirations are much higher.
Despite Oweh being one of the best players in the SEC last season, his name isn't being discussed all that much to be the Player of the Year in college basketball this season.
What people are forgetting about Oweh is the fact that he is an elite defender on top of being a high-volume scorer. Last season, Oweh had a career high of 1.6 steals per game, and the rumor is that he is improving this offseason as a defender.
The one knock on Oweh last season was his three-point shooting. What's funny about this is the fact that he still shot 35.5% from three on the season, but he was really only shooting the ball when he was wide open.
Oweh is known as a driver, and he is probably the best player in college basketball when it comes to putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim. Oweh has a hitch in his jump shot, and this was a lot of the feedback that he got from the NBA.
Oweh has been working to improve his jump shot, and if he becomes a better shooter from deep, this is his outlet to averaging over 20 points per game this season.
The fact that Oweh's name is being discussed a lot in the National Player of the Year debate doesn't make sense. He is going to average 18+ points and likely will be one of the best defenders in all of college basketball.
Oweh has a lot of room to improve, and all reports out of summer practice make it seem like he is improving daily. While he is considered a superstar in college basketball, Oweh might be the most underrated star in all of college hoops. It's going to be a special season for Otega Oweh as he finishes up his college career in Lexington.