St. John's vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The No. 17 St. John's Red Storm bring an 11-game winning streak and perfect 7-0 road record into Marquette on Wednesday night. Their last win was an intense one at Providence, in which several players were ejected after a fight broke out.

Marquette has struggled this season at 9-17, but all of its wins have come at home. Still, the Golden Eagles appear to be a few levels below St. John’s this season.

St John’s already beat Marquette once during this streak, covering as -15.5 favorites in a 92-68 home win on January 13.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

St. John's vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

St. John's: -9.5 (-108)

Marquette: +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

St. John's: -500

Marquette: +380

Total

157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

St. John's vs. Marquette How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): TNT

St. John's record: 20-5

Marquette record: 9-17

St. John's vs. Marquette Betting Trends

St. John's is 14-11 ATS this season

Marquette is 9-17 ATS this season

St. John's is 8-3 ATS on the road this season

Marquette is 5-9 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 13-12 in St. John's games this season

The OVER is 14-12 in Marquette games this season

The OVER is 6-5 in St. John's road games this season

The OVER is 7-7 in Marquette home games this season

St. John's vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch

Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John’s Red Storm

Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm in points, rebounds, and assists per game. The senior forward is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on the year, and his 54% shooting percentage is the 77th-best in the nation.

Ejiofor had a strong game in the first matchup against Marquette, putting up 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the blowout victory. He’ll look to replicate that on the road tonight in Milwaukee.

St. John's vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick

St. John’s hasn’t had much trouble going on the road this season. They’re 8-3 against the spread on the road, including 6-3 as road favorites. The Red Storm have also covered in three of four games against teams that are under .500.

On the flip side, not only has Marquette gone 9-17 against the spread overall, but it’s just 5-9 ATS at home.

The Red Storm dominated Marquette last month at home, and I don’t think the change in venue will be enough for the Golden Eagles to keep it a single-digit game.

Pick: St. John's -9.5 (-108)

