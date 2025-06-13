Otega Oweh shared who will be the backup point guard for the Kentucky Wildcats
When Acaden Lewis left the Kentucky 2025 recruiting class, this left a void at the backup point guard position that has had some Kentucky fans concerned. Mark Pope brought in a great starting point guard in Jaland Lowe.
The Wildcats have a lot of options who could be the backup point guard, with names like Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler floating around for this spot.
This week, Otega Oweh talked to the media, and he talked about how good of a point guard Denzel Aberdeen is going to be, meaning he more than likely will fill this role.
Here is what Oweh had to say about Aberdeen, "He's fresh off of a ring. He's a solid point guard. You know he's going to bring that calmness to our group."
Aberdeen is a player who can play all the positions in the backcourt, so if he were to become a full-time point guard, it would be interesting to see what he does in this role.
Last season, Aberdeen was a great depth piece off the bench for National Champion Florida Gators. He averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Gators while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35% from three.
Kentucky has a lot of elite options in the backcourt, but Aberdeen is a player who many fans believe is going to have a breakout season for Pope's team. Aberdeen has a big season ahead for the Wildcats, where he will put up career numbers.