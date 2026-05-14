Otega Oweh showed out in his first NBA Draft Combine scrimmage

Otega Oweh used up his final year of college eligibility when he returned to Kentucky in hopes of continuing to boost his draft stock. While the year as a whole didn't go totally as he wanted, there were still plenty of 20-point games and moments where Oweh took over, which is when he's at his best. Now, he's at the NBA Draft Combine, looking to further prove himself and increase his stock. Oweh started out with a bang in Chicago.

The 6-4 guard put all of the scouts in attendance on notice as he went for a very efficient 20 points on 7-12 shooting overall, adding four rebounds in 18 minutes of action on the court. This was in just the second scrimmage of the entire combine, so Oweh likely immediately grabbed the attention of everyone in attendance. Oweh was busy doing what he does best and that's attacking the rim with force.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This past season, Oweh totaled 18 20-point games and after struggling to start the season, he found his footing quickly after dropping 20 points, five rebounds and an assist, while also forcing three steals on the defensive end. When he's playing with an aggressive mindset, there really aren't many better than Oweh. His best game was against Santa Clara, which will go down as a memorable one thanks to his buzzer-beater to send it to overtime. Oweh put up 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a block and a steal.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

After his time at Kentucky concluded following a second-round NCAA Tournament exit, Oweh shared his appreciation when speaking with the media. "Thank you to BBN the past two years, it's been amazing," Oweh said. "Thank you Coach Pope for bringing me in. We fell short this year, but I'm sure the guys next year are going to come and remember this and get the job done, because playing here at Kentucky, that's what the fans and everyone deserves is to win."

Now, Oweh will look to build off of his impressive performance as the week goes on in Chicago. He has plenty of chances left to continue moving up in the draft boards.

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