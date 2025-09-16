Wildcats Today

Predicting how each year two Kentucky Wildcat will perform during the 2025-26 season

Mark Pope has some elite players coming back for another season at Kentucky.

Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
It is year two of the Mark Pope era, and the Kentucky Wildcats have four players returning to play from last season's team that made it to the Sweet 16. Those four players are Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, and Brandon Garrison.

Fans are happy to hear that under Coach Pope, the goal is to retain players from the previous roster year in and year out, and that is the case this season.

All four of these returners for the Wildcats are set to have a large role for this basketball team, and this is great for the fan base, as they are able to start to really get to know the players.

Let's break down just how good each of these players can be this season for the Wildcats.

Otega Oweh

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) warms-up Thursday, March 27, 2025, during practice ahead of the Sweet 16 March Madness tournament game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ceiling for Oweh is National Player of the Year. He is a player that many believe will be the Preseason SEC Player of the Year and could be a defensive All-American. Last season, Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game, and this offseason, he has worked to improve his shooting. Oweh will cement himself as a Kentucky legend this season.

Trent Noah

Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last season as a true freshman, Trent Noah heated up toward the end of the season and started to make a lot of threes. He was a really gritty player on the boards, and this is how he earned more playing time. Noah has put on muscle, which should help him take the next step as a defender. He is the best pure shooter on this team and will make some big shots for Kentucky this season.

Collin Chandler

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Like Noah, Collin Chandler heated up toward the end of the season and really played well in the NCAA Tournament. Chandler is a freak athlete who can be a three-and-D star for the Wildcats but can also handle the ball. The 6'5 guard has a shot to be the backup point guard behind Jaland Lowe, and if this is the case, Chandler's play will be crucial this season.

Brandon Garrison

While Jayden Quaintance continues to rehab, the play of Garrison will be critical for the Wildcats. Kentucky will need him to show up in some of the Wildcats' marquee non-conference games. He showed flashes of elite play last season; he just needs to clean up the decision-making. The Wildcats' emotional leader is in for a solid season.

Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison (10) passes Troy forward Jackson Fields (15) defense during the second half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

