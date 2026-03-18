How a win against Santa Clara or a loss would affect Mark Pope's future in Lexington

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have had a very interesting 2025-26 season that has featured a ton of ups and downs. Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype around this team thanks to the price tag and many other factors. Things got off to a rough start, losing some marquee games in non-conference play, but wins over Indiana and St. John’s salvaged a rough start.

Then the Wildcats got off to a rough start in SEC play, losing two straight to Alabama and Missouri. After this, the Wildcats ripped off eight wins over their next nine games. Then another rough patch hit after a few losing streaks hit for the Wildcats.

Kentucky finished SEC play 10-8, which had the Wildcats as the nine seed in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky got the SEC Tournament kicked off on Wednesday, which was the first time this has happened in program history.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a call against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While it has been a season of ups and downs, injuries have played a role without Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance for basically the entire season. Injuries were, without question, a factor, but Coach Pope, game after game, made some decisions substitution-wise that left fans scratching their heads, plus the early game deficits.

This season has some Kentucky fans starting to question if Pope is the right coach for the job. Personally, I am still in the camp that folks have been a little too quick to the trigger, saying the Wildcats need a new coach. This is why the Wildcats' matchup with Santa Clara is so big for the Pope tenure.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If Coach Pope wins this game against Santa Clara and the Wildcats go on a Sweet 16 run, fans will be happy. Even those who are anti-Coach Pope right now. If the Wildcats beat Santa Clara, then lose to Iowa State, fans will say, “It was definitely a disappointing season, but there were injuries. We will see what Pope can do this offseason, and hopefully he proves he can be a championship coach here soon.”

If the Wildcats lose to the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday, there is going to be a portion of the fanbase that is pro Coach Pope that might jump to the other side, thinking the standards of Kentucky basketball are currently not being met. This is why it is so important for Coach Pope to at least win one in the Big Dance. Friday will be a very important day for Mark Pope.