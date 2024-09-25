Predicting Kentucky big man Andrew Carr's stats for the 2024-25 season
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is getting ready to begin his first season in Lexington, and with that, he's bringing an entirely new roster with them. Among those players is Wake Forest transfer big man Andrew Carr, who could be exactly what Pope needs as a big man in his exciting offensive system.
Carr will almost certainly be used in a stretch-four type roll on the squad, and that will be a lethal weapon for the Wildcats to use this season. In fact, there has been some buzz out of practice that the 6-10 big man has been one of the more impressive players on the roster so far. He fits exactly what Mark Pope does best on offense, and that's spread the floor and shoot the ball. Last season with the Demon Deacons, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 52.6% overall and 37.1% from three-point range.
The 6-10 big man will look to thrive in a new role for the Wildcats, playing in an offense that's meant for players like him. Not only is he a great three-point shooter, but he's even better shooting two-point shots according to the numbers. Last season, he shot a super efficient 66% from inside the arc. Let's take a look at what his stat line could look like this season?
1. Points - 15 per game
Carr will be one of Kentucky's go-to shooters with a team that's full of them. With the reports coming out of practice about him being one of Kentucky's best players, it's no debate to predict his average in this stat to increase this season in Lexington. Don't be surprised if he leads the team in scoring on some nights.
2. Assists - 2 per game
The 6-10 big man has good passing skills, but shouldn't be expected to see his assists go up much from last season at Wake Forest. His role should primarily be focused on scoring as potentially a stretch-four. His fellow teammate, Amari Williams, also a big man, is seen as more of a passer than Carr.
3. Rebounds - 8 per game
With his size, Carr should be able to get plenty of rebounds this season, but may be limited on this stat on the offensive end if he is used as more of an outside threat. But, he should manage to get plenty of boards given his size. He, Amari Williams, and Brandon Garrison will be big threats on the boards this season.
Carr will be one of Kentucky's primary threats on the offensive end this season, and will thrive in a Mark Pope offensive system that loves spacing the floor to let it fly from deep.