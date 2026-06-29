Predicting Kentucky's three toughest non-conference games next season

The Kentucky basketball schedule is essentially set, with all of the marquee non-conference matchups in place along with the SEC schedule. With a roster that is very system-fit to how Mark Pope likes to play, one that includes the best shooter in college basketball, the Wildcats have a real opportunity to make serious noise next season.

With the major games of the non-conference officlal, what better time than now to take a look at Kentucky's toughest opponents that they will face before the gruesome SEC gauntlet begins in January.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Louisville

Mar 3, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half agains the Syracuse Orange at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are without question Kentucky's toughest opponent in the non-conference heading into next season. Obviously, with the matchup in December, things could take a turn in terms of the quality of the matchup, but Louisville is loaded with a ton of depth and starpower in top five prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr., Jackson Shelstad, and big man Flory Bidunga. They also picked up Arkansas' Karter Knox and Iowa's Alvaro Folguerias, who could make a jump in a system like Pat Kelsey's that loves to put up points.

Virginia

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This game being on the road nearly put it at the top of Kentucky's toughest games in non-conference. Virginia is returning plenty of its scoring from last season, a team that was a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, finishing with a 30-6 record overall. Jurian Dixon (15.7 PPG), Thijs De Ridder (15.6 PPG) and Sam Lewis (10.6 PPG) are all coming back after averaging double digits. They are a dangerous team to watch for next season and Kentucky will be up against them on the road.

Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kentucky fans are very eager for this one in particular because of the Tyran Stokes saga. We all know how that song and dance went, as the Wildcats went all in on the top-ranked prospect, even leading early, and letting it slip. Now, they'll get a chance for revenge on a big stage in the Champions Classic. On top of the highly-touted freshman, the Jayhawks also have former Kentucky target Tay Kinney in this one, who was a top 20 prospect in the class, ranked as the #2 point guard. He'll be sharing backcourt duties with Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., who averaged 16.5 points last season. There's a lot at stake in terms of bragging rights here.

As you can see, Kentucky has plenty of challenges ahead, but that's what can make this team a special one. They certainly have the pieces to garner plenty of praise next season and it starts with these big non-conference matchups.

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