Predicting Kentucky's three toughest non-conference games next season
In this story:
The Kentucky basketball schedule is essentially set, with all of the marquee non-conference matchups in place along with the SEC schedule. With a roster that is very system-fit to how Mark Pope likes to play, one that includes the best shooter in college basketball, the Wildcats have a real opportunity to make serious noise next season.
With the major games of the non-conference officlal, what better time than now to take a look at Kentucky's toughest opponents that they will face before the gruesome SEC gauntlet begins in January.
Louisville
The Cardinals are without question Kentucky's toughest opponent in the non-conference heading into next season. Obviously, with the matchup in December, things could take a turn in terms of the quality of the matchup, but Louisville is loaded with a ton of depth and starpower in top five prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr., Jackson Shelstad, and big man Flory Bidunga. They also picked up Arkansas' Karter Knox and Iowa's Alvaro Folguerias, who could make a jump in a system like Pat Kelsey's that loves to put up points.
Virginia
This game being on the road nearly put it at the top of Kentucky's toughest games in non-conference. Virginia is returning plenty of its scoring from last season, a team that was a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, finishing with a 30-6 record overall. Jurian Dixon (15.7 PPG), Thijs De Ridder (15.6 PPG) and Sam Lewis (10.6 PPG) are all coming back after averaging double digits. They are a dangerous team to watch for next season and Kentucky will be up against them on the road.
Kansas
Kentucky fans are very eager for this one in particular because of the Tyran Stokes saga. We all know how that song and dance went, as the Wildcats went all in on the top-ranked prospect, even leading early, and letting it slip. Now, they'll get a chance for revenge on a big stage in the Champions Classic. On top of the highly-touted freshman, the Jayhawks also have former Kentucky target Tay Kinney in this one, who was a top 20 prospect in the class, ranked as the #2 point guard. He'll be sharing backcourt duties with Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., who averaged 16.5 points last season. There's a lot at stake in terms of bragging rights here.
As you can see, Kentucky has plenty of challenges ahead, but that's what can make this team a special one. They certainly have the pieces to garner plenty of praise next season and it starts with these big non-conference matchups.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
University of Kentucky Basketball and Football beat writer.Follow Wildcat_wave