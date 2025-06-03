Predicting Kentucky star guard Otega Oweh's stats for the 2025-26 season
Arguably one of the biggest returning players in college basketball next season, Otega Oweh is looking to put together a special season in year two under Mark Pope in Lexington. Last season, Oweh averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.2 percent overall and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Heading into his second year in the SEC, Oweh is looking like the player to beat for the SEC Player of the Year. Not only is he looking to capture that award, but the 6-4 guard is poised to be an All-American after not being included on the honorary teams last season. Let's take a look at what the star guard's stats could look like next season.
1. Points - 17 per game
Kentucky will have plenty of talent in the backcourt that will need to share minutes, but no other player than Otega Oweh should get the most out of the group. Despite bringing in talented transfers, Oweh should still be the guy, as he is the piece that completes the puzzle. His decision to come back catipulted the WIldcats into the top 10, and with him aiming to improve his draft stock in year two, he's going to have to keep up his level of production as last season, so there's no reason to expect a drop off in the points category. If he wants to be an All-American, this type of scoring should be expected. Not only that, but with how much of a facilitator Jaland Lowe is, he'll surely be looking for Oweh nearly every time down the floor.
2. Assists - 2 per game
Oweh wasn't much of a facilitator last season at Kentucky, and there's no expectations of that being any different next season. Last season, Oweh was surrounded by plenty of scoring guards and big men, but with more of an emphasis on defense and athleticism, he shouldn't be looking to facilitate as much. We shouldn't expect to see much of a change with his production as a passer.
3. Rebounds - 3 per game
This is one stat category that we are likely to see a drop in next season for Oweh, as there will be plenty of glass-cleaning big men down low as well as Kam Williams at the wing. Guys like Mo Dioubate, Jayden Quaintance and Brandon Garrison will be sure to eat up a bulk of the misses in games, so we shouldn't expect as high of a rebound number as last season.
Oweh is on a mission in year two. Looking to improve his draft stock, the 6-4 guard will not just be on SEC Player of the Year watch early in the season, but also the potential to be an All-American. Oweh having an All-American year on his way to leading Kentucky to number nine would be a fantastic story.