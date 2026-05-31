Predicting the 2026-27 season stat line for Kentucky PF Ousmane N'Diaye

One of the biggest wildcards on this Kentucky basketball team for the 2026-27 season is Senegalese power forward Ousmane N’Diaye. All Big Blue Nation has seen on the 22-year-old 6’11 forward is a five-minute film, but fans are very excited about the upside he possesses.

The best part about the game of N’Diaye is his athleticism which helps him excel in every aspect of the game, like pushing the ball in transition, shooting the three, and putting the ball on the ground and going to the rim. Last season, the power forwards for the Wildcats didn’t have elite three-point shooting, and the hope is that this season the duo of N’Diaye and Justin McBride can provide that for Pope.

When taking players from outside of the USA, it is a very hit-or-miss endeavor. Sometimes these players are elite, and sometimes they don’t transition to basketball in the SEC all that quickly. I believe the athleticism of N’Diaye will make the transition to the SEC easier than we have seen from some other players.

If N’Diaye hits his upside this season at Kentucky, it would be a big boost to the upside of this basketball team. Let’s predict what the stat line will look like for N’Diaye this season at Kentucky.

Predicting the 2026-27 stat line for Ousmane N’Diaye

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

Points

Prediction: 9.7 per game

The Wildcats will have a lot of offensive firepower, especially if they land Milan Momcilovic, but I believe N’Diaye will start for the Wildcats and that he will average close to ten points per game. If he has a good season shooting the ball from deep, it would be huge for helping spread the floor, which is very important in the Pope offense.

Rebounds

Prediction: 6.5 per game

It is still to be seen how N’Diaye will adjust to basketball in the SEC, but he did a good job on the boards when playing overseas. I believe that he will be the second leading rebounder for the Wildcats, right behind sophomore center Malachi Moreno.

Three-Point Percentage

Prediction: 36%

The three-point shooting will be important for N’Diaye to work for the Wildcats, and if, on a few attempts per game, he shot 36% or better, it would make this offense work very well. Big Blue Nation needs to hope the N’Diaye has a good season shooting the basketball for Coach Pope.

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