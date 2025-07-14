Predicting three breakout stars for Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope has a roster full of players who are set to be breakout stars in college basketball, which is why the Kentucky Wildcats have one of the best teams in the nation.
When making a list of three players who are set to break out this season for Kentucky, it is tough because this roster has so many players who could fit this mold.
Let's take a look at three breakout stars for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Three Breakout Stars for the Kentucky Basketball Team
Collin Chandler
Last season, Collin Chaloner was a true freshman for the Kentucky Wildcats. He hadn't played much competitive basketball over the prior two years due to a mission trip but got back into the swing of things at the tail end of last season. Chandler is going to be one of the reserve guards on this roster who will be a spark, shooting and defending off the bench.
Denzel Aberdeen
Last season, Denzel Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points per game coming off the bench for the National Champion Florida Gators. As a ball handler, shooter, and defender, Aberdeen is due for a massive season playing for Mark Pope in Lexington. Florida hated to see Aberdeen go, and early into summer ball, there have been a lot of good things said about the 6'5 guard.
Kam Williams
The Tulane transfer Kam Williams might have the highest upside on the entire 2025-26 roster, and that includes projected first-round guys like Jayden Quaintance and Jasper Johnson. The 6'8 guard will prove to be one of the best shooters in the SEC. Kam Williams is the biggest breakout star on this team, who is still being slept on too much. Williams is set to be a star for Pope's Wildcats.