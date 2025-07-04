Reece Potter says Kentucky's practices feel like SEC games
The Kentucky staff isn't messing around in practice. After beginning summer practices almost a month ago, the Wildcats aren't coming up short when it comes to the competitiveness. With Mark Pope bringing in a lot of experience, with two transfers coming from within the SEC, and returning four players, the competitiveness speaks for itself.
Incoming Miami (OH) transfer big man Reece Potter says he is already feeling the high-level competitiveness. When talking with media on Monday, Potter says the practices are feeling like SEC games. He's already getting used to the mindset of playing in the SEC.
"I feel like it is an SEC game every single day in practice. Every guy is going as hard as possible. Our coaches push us every single day. I feel like the biggest thing right now is we push each other. I feel like that’s what is gonna make us a national championship (team). How much we gel off the court and how much we push each other. We're in the gym every single night shooting with each other, working out, playing one-on-one and stuff like that. ...(I'm) really looking forward to actually competing against other people. It's getting tiring going against each other."- Potter on their competitive practices.
The experience as well as the depth plays a big role in why Kentucky's practice are operating at such a high level, but not as big of a role as Pope and the staff's coaching. Pope doesn't mess around, and he knows how to bring the best out of his players. Potter talked about Kentucky's depth too, adding, "We always say we're the deepest team in the country." The Wildcats have 13 players capable of earning solid minutes, so depth will certainly be a strength, keeping guys fresh throughout the game without sacrificing as much on the court.
Those competitive practices will pay off not only when the season begins, but as it goes along. WIth the challenging non-conference schedule and how physically grueling SEC play can be, these competitive practices and the depth of the team will loom to be important in the long run.