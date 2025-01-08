Reed Sheppard's G-League debut proved why he needs to be back with the Houston Rockets
The start to the NBA career of Reed Sheppard has been extremely frustrating as it doesn't feel like he has been given a fair shot with the Houston Rockets. Part of the issue is the Rockets have a roster full of veteran guards, but they drafted Sheppard to be the future at the point guard position, and he isn't getting enough minutes to develop.
The Rockets then proceeded to send Sheppard down to the G-League, and in his debut, the former Kentucky Wildcat scored 49 points on 17-33 shooting from the field and 8-19 from three. He also had six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.
It is really difficult for a player to get going when they aren't given all that many minutes in the league, and that has been the case for Sheppard. It comes as no surprise that he shined in his G-League debut as he lit up the Summer League a few months ago.
If the Rockets were to bring Sheppard back up to the team and give him some more minutes, he without a doubt would be able to help this team as they get ready for a playoff push.
Now, the Rockets might as well leave him with the G-League team for a few more games, and if he keeps putting up big numbers, they should bring him back.
Hopefully, this stint in the G-League will be short-lived but will also help Sheppard get ready to play some more minutes with the Rockets, who are off to a very impressive start to the season.