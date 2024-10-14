Rob Dillingham has had an up and down start to the NBA Preseason
Rob Dillingham and the Minnesota Timberwolves have played three preseason games so far, and in two, the former Kentucky star shined, but in the team's latest game, he struggled.
In the first game of the preseason, Dillingham had 21 points to go with a rebound and four assists. In the team's second game, he had seven points, nine assists, and four rebounds. Then the struggles set in for the team's third game, where Dillingham had two points on 1-9 shooting plus two rebounds and an assist.
The rookie will still have a few more games to settle into the feel of NBA basketball before the regular season gets going, but the game needs to slow down a bit. Dillingham also needs to be more efficient from the field once the regular season begins.
Here were Nolan O'Hara of Minnesota Timberwolves On SI's thoughts on how Dillingham will fit into the rotation, "DiVincenzo, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were all featured as primary ball-handlers during the first quarter. McDaniels picked up three fouls in the first three minutes, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also got action at the one, too. But there's no true point guard behind Conley on the roster other than rookie Rob Dillingham, who likely won't see heavy minutes in the rotation to begin the season. There's simply not a clear floor general behind Conley, so it's likely that some combination of DiVincenzo, Edwards, McDaniels, and Alexander-Walker will fill those minutes during the regular season."
Knowing the Timberwolves are a really good team with a ton of upside that also has a lot of veteran players, Dillingham needs to play well in his minutes to continue getting more run. Once Dillingham settles into the NBA game, he is going to be a star for the T-Wolves, who are a contender this season.