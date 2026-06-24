San Antonio Spurs GM talked in-depth about the addition of Jayden Quaintance

One Kentucky Wildcat went off the board Tuesday night, as Jayden Quaintance was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft. For Kentucky fans, they didn't have a good experience with the big man, as he appeared in just four games because of lingering knee swelling. Now, he'll have to have another surgery, which will affect his short-term results. But, long-term, Quaintance could shock people.

When Quaintance arrived in Lexington, his potential was absolutely through the roof. The big man was one of the best shot-blockers in the country and many thought he may get close to the school's single-season blocks record. His defensive instincts is what makes Quaintance who he is and combine that with his explosiveness, he had lottery-pick potential written all over him. But, thanks to the lingering symptoms from the ACL injury, Quaintance wasn't himself in those four games at Kentucky, but showed flashes against St. John's.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After being selected by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Quaintance revealed that he will have another surgery, this time on his meniscus as part of that past ACL injury that has lingered. Spurs GM Brian Wright spoke on the addition of Quaintance, starting with the big man's rehab.

"We've spent time with his representatives going through where he is in the rehabilitation process and what the options are and we got comfortable about what that looks like today and the long-term prognosis as well," Wright said of Quaintance. "We'll spend some time with them once he gets here. He came in and visited, so our doctors have spent some time (with him). We'll get the people much smarter than us to take a look and come up with the best plan for him and if that is the best plan for him, then we will do that and take a very long-term approach."

What do the Spurs organization like about his game that made them want to take a chance on a potential gem like Quaintance? "He's got tremendous, tremendous talent and unfortunately that was cut short a little bit due to injury. Had it not been, maybe we don't have the opportunity to draft him, so I think we did our due diligence to the best of our ability and we feel good about where he is."

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance shoots baskets while warming up with his team before the Hoosiers and Wildcats play college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky December 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's certainly no denying how much potential healthy Jayden Quaintance has as a versatile big man. His injury really cut into what makes him so good and once he's back healthy, it will be interesting to see what he can do, especially with a team like the Spurs. San Antonio reached the NBA Finals with a young core this season and a one-of-a-kind player in Victor Wembanyama, so the big man will benefit a lot once he's back on the floor.

The upside with Quaintance is real and the Spurs were the perfect team to take a chance on him.

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