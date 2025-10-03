Should this 2025-26 Kentucky basketball team be considered Final Four of bust?
This offseason, Mark Pope looked all over to find the players for his 2025-26 roster, but all of this work was well worth it, knowing his team looks like one of the best in college basketball. Most project Kentucky to be a top ten team in college basketball to start the season, and once Jayden Quaintance is back on the floor, this is a top five team.
The reality is Big Blue Nation should look at this Kentucky team as Final Four or bust. Some fans might feel that these expectations might be a bit high for Coach Pope in year two, but he has everything he needs to win a National Title.
The other thing Kentucky fans need to think about is that this Kentucky roster is the most expensive in the nation. If the Wildcats are spending this type of money, it needs to lead to victories, which is another reason expectations should be so high.
The good news for Kentucky fans is that they have a coach who knows how high the expectations should be year in and year out. At a recent press conference, Coach Pope said that the season should only finish in one way (Hanging a National Championship banner), or it was a disappointment.
Fans love a head coach with this mentality because it spreads to the players and the fan base. Fans want a coach who understands how important it is to win banners, and without question, Kentucky has that.
It does seem like some Kentucky fans, because of the struggles late in the Calipari era, have forgotten what this program should be. Kentucky basketball should be a national title or bust team every single year, and Coach Pope is going to get this program back to that type of status.
Some might scoff at the thought that this team should be considered Final Four or bust, but in reality, these are very fair expectations. In year one, the expectations weren't high for Pope, and making a Sweet 16 exceeded the expectations many fans had.
Now, Coach Pope has one of the best rosters in the nation, and if this team doesn't make a deep run in the tournament, it will be a failure. Coach Pope understands the assignment and knows how good his team is. He will not shy away from these expectations in fact he is going to take them head on and try to bring glory back to Kentucky.