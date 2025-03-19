Sports Center is pushing the narrative of a potential Troy upset over Kentucky
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats earned a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will get things started against the Troy Trojans on Friday night in Milwaukee.
There is no question the Wildcats have had their fair share of struggles in the NCAA Tournament in the last few years, and the Sports Center social media pages went out of their way to remind Kentucky fans of this.
Sports Center posted a graphic showing the final score of the Wildcats matchups with Saint Peter's and Oakland. The graphic put question marks next to the scoreboard with Kentucky and Troy with the text saying, "The last two times Kentucky was a top three seed, they were upset in the first round."
This is a narrative many have been pushing on top of the fact that Mark Pope has never won a game in the NCAA Tournament. Troy is a solid basketball team, but they do have issues shooting the basketball, and as a smaller team, it will be tough for them to score inside on the Wildcats.
If Amari Williams and Andrew Carr can defend the rim well and the Wildcats have a good day shooting the ball, Kentucky should win this game with ease.
Kentucky fans will no doubt go into this game scared because of what has happened the last two times the Wildcats were a top three seed, but if they play well, this game won't be close. Pope would love to pick up a blowout win over Troy for his first NCAA Tournament win.