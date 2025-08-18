Should Kentucky fans want to see Otega Oweh shoot the three ball more this season?
The star player last season for the Kentucky Wildcats was Otega Oweh, and he will be back in Lexington this year for his senior season. Last year, Oweh averaged 16.2 points per game to lead Kentucky, and his performance earned him Second Team All-SEC honors.
Heading into this season, Oweh is widely considered the favorite to win the SEC Player of the Year. Oweh is one of the best players in the nation when it comes to getting to the rim, especially in clutch situations. This will be a big part of Oweh's game this season, and where he will score most of his points.
The question that we will discuss today has to do with the three-point shooting for Kentucky's star. How much is Oweh going to shoot the three-ball this season?
Breaking down Otega Oweh as a three-point shooter
Many fans talk a lot about Oweh as a three-point shooter, but his numbers were better than many remember. On 2.1 attempts per game from deep, he shot 35.5 percent. The issue is that most of these threes were nearly wide open.
Oweh didn't shoot a ton of contested threes last season, and a big part of this was due to his shooting form. Oweh has a hitch in his jump shot that slows it down, and he is working to improve this.
While Oweh was going through the NBA Draft process, one of the big things discussed about his game was his three-point shooting. To play the guard position in the NBA, a player has to be a plus shooter, so for Oweh to take his game to this level, he will need to keep working on his shooting.
The other question Kentucky fans have to ask is, do they want Oweh shooting the three-ball more? As previously mentioned, Oweh is one of the best drivers in college basketball. If he is open, Oweh should shoot the three ball, but he is more of a threat putting the ball on the ground.
In the perfect world, Oweh will shoot 2.5 threes per game and shoot closer to 40% than he did last season while still being an elite finisher around the rim.
Kentucky has so many great shooters on this team, which means Oweh doesn't need to be that guy for this team. He just needs to be enough of a shooting threat to keep teams honest, and hopefully, the improvement he made to his jump shot will do that for Kentucky's star.