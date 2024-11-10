Standout players from Kentucky's win over Bucknell
Kentucky basketball has advanced to 2-0 with wins over Wright State and Bucknell, and now shift their focus to the highly-anticipated matchup with Duke on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. The Wildcats had a good showing after starting off slow. They extended their lead after being up by 18 points at halftime, and it was all the Wildcats in this one, winning 100-72. Kentucky scored at least 100 points in both of their first two games, which marks the first time since 1978-79.
Mark Pope challenged rebounding, and they answered, as the Wildcats outrebounded Bucknell 57-35. Let's take a look at some players that stood out in the 28-point win.
1. Koby Brea
Brea was the MVP on the night, as he found his groove, putting up 20 points on 7-11 shooting overall and 6-8 from three-point range. Kentucky shot 36% from deep on the night, and Brea was a huge part of that. He also added 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Brea is actually the second player in UK history to make at least 4 threes in each of their first two games. He's going to be a real threat off the bench this season, and he's showed it through the first two games.
2. Amari Williams
Williams is going to be a double-double machine this season, and on some occasions, even triple-double watch with how well he can pass. He had a double-double once again, with 13 points and 14 rebounds, along with 2 assists and a block. He definitely answered Pope's wish to improve on the offensive glass in particular, as 5 of his 14 rebounds were on the offensive end.
3. Kerr Kriisa
Kriisa put his playmaking skills on display on Saturday as he dished passes to his teammates all night. He ended with 6 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds, and a block. Not only is he terrific at pushing the pace and bringing the energy, but he has a knack for finding open teammates. So much so, he might even pass up open shots to find open teammates for shots. He's certainly playing the role of a floor general off of the bench. 8 of Kriisa's 12 assists actually came in the second half. He did all of this while playing 21 minutes.
Kentucky had five players in double figures on Saturday, and with the way they share the ball, it's going tobe fun to watch all season., and they are putting up a ton of points. It's a fast pace that keeps teams on their toes, and Tuesday against Duke in the Champions Classic will be their first real test of the season.