Stock risers and fallers from Kentucky's season opening win over Manhattan

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats got the 2026-27 season kicked off last night with an 85-57 win over Manhattan, and most fans felt good about how the Wildcats looked in this win. Obviously, there are still things for the Wildcats to clean up after the win over Manhattan, but the offense flowed much better in this game, which had Big Blue Nation very excited.

Let's take a look at two players who raised their stock in the win over Manhattan and two players who dropped their stock.

Stock risers and fallers from Kentucky's win over Manhattan

Stock Risers

Braydon Hawthorne

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Braydon Hawthorne walked on campus last season, BBN was very excited to see him suit up. Well, this matchup against Manhattan was the first regular-season action for Hawthorne, and he did not disappoint. Hawthorne scored eight points, but that wasn't it for the lengthy wing. Hawthorne also added five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks to the stat sheet for the Wildcats. The fan base was really hoping to see the Hawthorne breakout this season, and it is looking a lot more likely after his performance last night.

Alex Wilkins

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) passes the ball during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Wilkins had some efficiency struggles in the three exhibition games, but in every facet of the game, he was excellent last night. Wilkins scored 11 points, along with five assists, two rebounds, and a very impressive seven steals. These seven steals are the most for a Wildcat in his debut in Kentucky basketball history. As Wilkins continues to develop and get better for the Wildcats, he is going to be an absolute superstar. Wilkins is an elite scorer, but so far he has impacted the game in ways that fans weren't expecting, which is great to see.

Stock Fallers

The fours

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Justin McBride (21) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one knock on the Wildcats last night was the play of the fours for Pope's team. Both Ousmane N'Diaye and Justin McBride didn't have their best showing. The two went a combined 3-for-12 from the field in the season-opening win. I believe that both of these players are going to be just fine and be really good for the Wildcats. A big game is coming up on November 10th against Kansas, and the Jayhawks have a good frontcourt. This means that both N'Diaye and McBride will have to play well for the Wildcats to win this game in Chicago. BBN needs to keep faith in N'Diaye and McBride, but they do need to play better than they did against Manhattan.

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