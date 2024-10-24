Takeaways from Kentucky's 123-52 blowout victory over Kentucky Wesleyan
The Mark Pope era got started with a bang as the Wildcats took down Kentucky Wesleyan 123-52. Jaxson Robinson led the Wildcats with 19 points. Lamont Butler led the team in rebounds, assists, and steals with six of each. Butler also led the team with two blocks.
This was an exciting way to kick off the Pope era as the Wildcats dominated a team that beat Louisville last season 71-68.
What can we take away from the Wildcats 71-point victory?
Coach Pope wasn't kidding about how many threes the Wildcats would shoot
Coach Pope and his players said this team would be shooting 30 to 35 threes a game, and they shot 42 in the win. Kentucky made 21 of them, giving this team a beautiful 50% from three in their first exhibition. The Wildcats could lead the nation in three-point attempts per game, and if they can shoot a good percentage, this team will be hard to beat.
The defense is suffocating
Kentucky had 12 steals and five blocks in this game. Six steals and two blocks came from Butler as he proved he is the best defender in college basketball. Every shot Kentucky Wesleyan put up in this game felt forced thanks to the defense. If Kentucky can have a solid defense on top of the elite shooting, watch out.
The passing is elite
Kentucky assisted on 32 of 48 made baskets. Both Butler and Amari Williams had six assists in this game. The ball never stops moving until someone has an open shot from deep or around the rim. Willimas played the point-center position at a high level as his passing ability was on display all game.
The Wildcats limited turnovers
Kentucky took care of the basketball in this game, as they only turned it over five times. If Kentucky limits turnovers, this means they are getting more shots. A team like this that shoots a lot of threes loves taking care of the basketball and getting extra shots up.
This Kentucky team is going to be special when the shots fall, and this team is creating turnovers. The Mark Pope era is here, and it will be special.