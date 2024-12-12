Takeaways from Kentucky's 78-67 win over Colgate
Kentucky basketball was back in action in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the Colgate Raiders after a week on the road for two games. The Wildcats started off on a hot 17-0 run to start the game, but then, Colgate got back into the game with runs of their own sparked by their three-point shooting. A 2-point game out of halftime, Kentucky started off well, but after the first media timeout of the half, a 12-2 run gave them some breathing room, and was the spark needed for the win.
Koby Brea led the way with 17 points, Otega Oweh and Amari Williams with 15, and Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr with 11. Kentucky shot 43% overall and 32% from three-point range. Let's take a look at some takeaways.
1. Three-point defense, offense loom Kentucky in the first half.
The Wildcats started off with a 17-0 lead before Colgate scored their first bucket. But, Colgate found a way to get back into the game in the first half. The Raiders went 8-19 from deep in the openning half, while the Wildcats went 4-15. Koby Brea saved Kentucky in the first half from beyond the arc, hitting all four of his three-point attempts. Colgate's success and Kentucky going cold from deep in the first half led to the 2-point halftime deficit.
2. Kentucky's second half spark was much needed.
The second half was a much different story. After struggling shooting the ball in the openning half, Kentucky had a run out of the first media timeout of the half that was sparked by a few threes, including back-to-back triples from Jaxson Robinson. That run is what Kentucky needed to get the game under control and pull away for the win.
Kentucky will be back in Rupp Arena on Saturday to take on in-state rival Louisville, the first matchup between head coaches Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey.