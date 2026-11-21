Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats were back in action on Friday night in a very pivotal matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers in Indianapolis. After a last week that included a 20-point loss to Kansas and a near-upset against the 300th-ranked team in the country, Kentucky pulled away in their game earlier this week after a struggling first half. Friday's game against Indiana was one where Kentucky needed to show legit improvement.

Problems on both ends existed all night as Kentucky fell in rough fashion 90-76. The first half began as a shootout, as both offenses were on point. But, Kentucky got in a rut as Indiana exploded for a 14-4 run to go up by 11 points. It didn't take long for the Wildcats to get back in it, as Milan Momcilovic helped spark a 12-0 run that allowed them to take a 47-45 lead into halftime. His 22 points and five threes in the first half was the reason Kentucky was in it at the break, because when he doesn't get touches, the offense can get stagnant. As for the second half, it felt like Kentucky was playing catch-up the entire half thanks to the poor defense. Even when the offense was clicking, they never could take the lead. Then, late, Indiana blew their lead open, going up 80-66 with 6:45 left. Kentucky was able to cut that down to 11 with 3:26 to play, but it was too much to overcome.

The Kentucky Wildcats celebrate with forward Milan Momcilovic (22) after he scores against the Indiana Hoosiers during a game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky needs more consistent contributors on offense

It's clear six games in that Kentucky's offense revolves soley around Milan Momcilovic, who dropped 22 of his 28 points in the first half and was responsible for a run that gave his team the halftime lead. But then, the second-half droughts hit as Kentucky's offense just couldn't take advantage of the points in the game where Indiana's offense hit their ruts. After a performance that saw Momcilovic just add six to his tally in the second half, Kentucky clearly needs more go-to contributors. When his teammates work to get him open, their offense can hang. When they can't, it gets ugly and we continue to see that this season.

Kentucky defense did themselves no favors

This is where it really got ugly for Kentucky on Friday. Even when Kentucky's offense was clicking, like it did in the first half, they still could not build a lead because of its absolutely poor defense. It was only a two-point halftime lead, and it turned into a quick double-digit deficit that Kentucky just could not come back from. Indiana totaled 16 points off turnovers, 14 offensive rebounds, and shot 12-31 from three and a jaw-dropping 28-31 from the free throw line. In the first half, it was Kentucky's poor three-point defense, and the second half, Indiana was able to get to the line at will.

Overall, it's hard to win a game when the defense is that poor, even if the offense is clicking. Kentucky collapsed because it wasn't for much of the second half and that combined for a pretty embarrassing performance in Indianapolis.