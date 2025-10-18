Takeaways from Kentucky's annual Blue-White scrimmage
Kentucky basketball held their Blue-White scrimmage at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Friday night, where fans were able to get a longer glimpse of their team in action. After holding Pro Day, where the team performed drills and a very light 5-on-5, and Big Blue Madness, where the team was officially introduced to Big Blue Nation, fans were excited to get even more of a glimpse of the 2025-26 Wildcats.
Jayden Quaintance did not play, obviously, as well as Otega Oweh being limited. There was also an injury in the action, as Jaland Lowe colided with Oweh and landed on his shoulder. He was then taken back to be looked at by trainers. There is plenty of things to take away from the action side of things, so let's get into some of them.
Jaland Lowe is a legit scoring threat
It's been talked about a lot through the offseason, but Lowe is already looking like a much more efficient scorer. Last season at Pitt, his numbers weren't great efficiency wise, and it's easy to see why when you think about the positions he had to be in when shooting the ball. Mark Pope and the staff have worked on it all summer, and that hard work showed some during Friday's scrimmage. Along with showing off his elite quickness getting downhill and his impressive court vision finding open teammates, he was able to also knock down a deep three. His ability to get past his defender quickly is going to be a huge advantage for him this season. Hopefully, that shoulder injury is minor, because Kentucky can't afford to have him out long.
Trent Noah will have a huge role off the bench
He won't start because of who is in front of him, but Trent Noah is proving that he is ready to take that next step. Mark pope has said plenty of times about returning players in his system often taking big leaps, and Noah looks like he is ready for one. He looks much better conditioning wise, but his ability to get open from three, even with the ball already in his hands, is so impressive. He showed off a couple of pump-fakes where he stepped to the side before shooting the three. That move will be one in his bag this season, and will really help him as a shooting threat.
Aside from other things about the team that we have discussed already, there weren't too many things to take away from the scrimmage alone, other than Lowe's status with his shoulder, as that is unknown until Pope provides some clarity on it. Lowe is such a big piece to this team, essentially it's engine on offense. Hopefully it's nothing serious.