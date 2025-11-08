Takeaways from Kentucky's dominant win over Valparaiso on Friday
The Kentucky Wildcats faced the Valparaiso Beacons on Friday night in Rupp Arena, and their offense was back on track with Jaland Lowe back in the lineup. From the opening tip, the Wildcats manhandled the Beacons on both ends of the floor, but it was their offense that stole the show. They shot 54 percent overall and 11-28 from three-point range. Their defense was really good, too, holding the Beacons to 28 percent shooting from the field and 8-34 from deep. Kentucky's defense was really good once again, but fans are really happy to see the offense back to normal.
Let's take a look at a few takeaways from the blowout win as Kentucky shifts their focus to in-state rival Louisville coming up on Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center.
Jaland Lowe being back helped Kentucky’s offense in a big way
If it wasn't clear against Georgetown and last game, it is now. Kentucky needs Jaland Lowe, and his facilitating ability was back on display Friday night. When he's leading the charge, the offense just operates much, much smoother and it was clear, with everyone in their normal places and knowing their spots as well. Kentucky jumped out to a 13-3 lead early in the game, and the offense never looked back. The Wildcats led by as much as 39 in the first half, and never really let up from then on. Lowe finished with 6 points and 5 assists and Kentucky's offensive efficiency was on point, shooting 57 percent overall and 11-28 from three, even going 22-26 from the free throw line, something that has been an issue so far through the recent games. Also, Malachi Moreno led the Wildcats in scoring with 18, one of six players in double-figures as the notched a double-double.
Collin Chandler is a reliable scorer off the bench
After his special moment against Nicholls where his poster dunk sent the college basketball world into a frenzy, Collin Chandler contributed once again in a solid way off the bench for the WIldcats against Valparaiso. He did a lot of his damage in the first half, as he was a huge part in Kentucky's early-game runs that helped really open up their lead. He had 9 points on 3-4 shooting in the first half, adding 3 rebounds and an assist. In the second half, he was great at continuing to do the little things, as he had 5 points in the final half, including 2 rebounds and 3 assists. That's not a bad follow-up at all after a game-high 15 points against Nicholls. He'll continue to be a major part of Kentucky's rotation this season.
Up next, Kentucky faces a huge test in a rivalry matchup on the roaf against #11 Louisville on Tuesday night.