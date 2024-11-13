Takeaways from Kentucky's massive win over No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic
The Kentucky Wildcats had their first big test of the season on Tuesday night in Atlanta for the Champions Classic, and it lived up to the hype as usual. It was a classic finish, as clutch free-throws by both Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh sealed the big 77-72 victory over No. 6 Duke.
The Wildcats were looking for some fight, and they certainly answered in the 2nd half, fighting back after going on multiple runs and forcing scoring droughts for Duke. Let's take a look at some takeaways from the big win in Pope's first big game as Kentucky head coach. A thriller, indeed.
1. Kentucky showed fight when many doubted.
At halftime, it felt like the Wildcats were down 20 even though it was just a 9-point deficit. Behind multiple scoring runs, Kentucky was able to get back into the game, and some big shots helped them gain the lead in the final minutes. Clutch free-throws by Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh sealed it, but it was Kerr Kriisa's three in the final minutes that gave the Wildcats get lead and the needed momentum that led to the massive win.
2. Kentucky cleaned up turnovers late in the game.
Turnovers were a huge issue in the first half, as they just forced 1 turnover the entire opening half, while Duke forced 7. On top of that, the Wildcats forced 6 turnovers in the 2nd half and had 9 points off of them, which was badly needed when they entered the last half down nine. They responded in a big way in the turnover area.
3. Three-point defense was on point for Kentucky.
All night long, Duke got the majority of their points from inside the point, leading that category 15-9 in the entire game. As for three-point shooting, the Blue Devils couldn't get much to go, as they went just 4-23 from three-point range, which is 17%. Kentucky on the other hand shot 10-25 from deep.
Kentucky answered when they were down nine, and they fought to climb back. The experience of this Kentucky roster payed off when it mattered most. A big win over No. 6 Duke will give Kentucky even more attention as Mark Pope secures his first big win as head coach.