Kentucky is feeling really good after taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores, but now the Wildcats will have to head down south to College Station to take on the scrappy Texas A&M Aggies. For a while, the Aggies were atop the SEC, but the losses are starting to stack up for first-year head coach Bucky McMillan.

Lunardi’s Bracketology has the Aggies firmly on the bubble, especially after a home loss to their rival, the Texas Longhorns, on Saturday, so Texas A&M is going to be very desperate when these two teams meet on Tuesday.

Feb 11, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The style of basketball the Aggies play under McMillan is called Bucky Ball, and while it seems the SEC, for the most part, has figured it out, this style of basketball could be a struggle for Pope’s Wildcats. Two important aspects of Bucky Ball are creating turnovers with full-court pressure and high-intensity defense, then shooting a bunch of threes on offense.

Let’s be honest, the two biggest struggles for the Wildcats during SEC play have been defending the three-point line and taking care of the basketball. No fan likes a matchup where your team’s biggest weaknesses line up with the opponent's strengths, but that is what the Wildcats will have in this game on Tuesday.

The good news for Kentucky is that Bucky Ball is not a secret. Coach Pope will be coaching how to beat the press and how his team needs to defend the three-point line for the Wildcats to take down the Aggies on the road. Kentucky is trending in the right direction at the right time, so winning this game in College Station would be massive for the Wildcats' seeding in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Seeding in the SEC Tournament is wide open, so if Kentucky is able to take down the Aggies, it would more than likely lock up a spot as a top eight seed, but there are a ton of different scenarios still on the table. If Kentucky goes 2-0 to finish the season, they could get the double bye, but it would take some help.

It won't be easy for the Wildcats to take down the Aggies knowing the way they play but Kentucky's stars have played great of late. Kentucky will need Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler to play well for this team to win on Tuesday. A win on Tuesday would give the Wildcats 20 wins and would drastically improve Kentucky's postseason outlook.