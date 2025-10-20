The college basketball world is undervaluing Jayden Quaintance because of his ACL injury
One trend that is becoming more and more common ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season is undervaluing Kentucky's superstar center Jayden Quaintance. Now, to be fair, a lot of this is due to the fact that Quaintance is fighting back from an ACL tear, but he is healing incredibly quickly and should be back on the floor in early December for the Wildcats.
Quaintance is already dunking and doing some work on the court, so contact practice is hopefully right around the corner for JQ.
Some people seem to be forgetting that this kid is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Last season as a 17-year-old he earned him All Big 12 Defensive Honors. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
ESPN just put out and article where they ranked the fifty top transfers/newcomers in college basketball and Quaintance came in 18th on this list.
Here is what Jeff Borzello had to say about his ranking of JQ, "Quaintance may have ranked even higher if he were fully healthy, but the Arizona State transfer tore his right ACL late last season and isn't 100% yet. That said, he is a potential lottery pick due to his activity on the defensive end of the floor. He was also the youngest player in college basketball last season and is only 18 years old."
Quaintance continues to be criminally underrated. Borzello said Quaintance "would be higher if fully healthy" yet he should be in the top five of this list. He is going to have a real shot to average a double-double while leading college hoops in blocks per game.
It sounds crazy but a stat line like this for Quaintance is not out of the picture once he is back on the floor for the Wildcats.
It seems to be a common trend for Quaintance to be underrated because of his injury as literally every single national media outlet is doing it. There is no doubt that Quaintance has to get back on the floor and prove it but he has one of the highest upsides in all of college basketball.
Based on the work Quaintance has done he seems to be getting closer to contact practice which should be the final step before he is ready to play. Those who are underrating Quaintance will look silly once he is back at 100%.