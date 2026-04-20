The Donnie Freeman sweepstakes is heating up and Mark Pope needs to make a move

Things are coming down to the wire for power forward Donnie Freeman in the transfer portal, and things are not going great for the Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Pope. After Freeman’s visit, Kentucky felt they were in a good spot, but then UConn and Alabama were involved. These two schools then dropped out of the race, but Freeman still didn’t commit to Kentucky.

Now, two more schools are involved, as St. John’s and Tennessee are trying to land the elite power forward. Pete Nakos is reporting that if Kentucky doesn’t up their offer to Freeman, he will more than likely end up with Rick Pitino at St. John’s. Some Kentucky fans might not like to hear what I am about to say, but Kentucky needs to pay Freeman.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) with the ball as Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The backup option at the power forward spot for Kentucky was Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik, who was all in to come to Kentucky, but the Wildcats were waiting on Freeman, and he clearly didn’t want to be the backup, so Rancik committed to Florida State. This means if the staff misses on Freeman, I truly don’t know what the power forward room is going to look like next season.

Some Kentucky fans might say, well, if Freeman doesn’t want to be here, then don’t pay him any more money, but just being honest, it is going to be really tough for the Wildcats to have a good four if they don’t land him. I have been very happy with the way Pope has handled the money this offseason in the transfer portal, but it is time to spend some money on this elite power forward.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) shoots during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

As the day goes on, we will learn a lot more about the Freeman sweepstakes as Kentucky looks to land the elite power forward. If Kentucky does not up their offer and he sets up a visit to St. John’s, things will not be looking very good for Pope’s chances.

Kentucky isn’t very involved right now in the portal with many other power forwards, and it has felt since Rancik picked FSU that it was Freeman or bust for this staff. Coach Pope needs to make a big move today. Freeman seemed to want to play here when he visited Lexington, but I believe other people are in his ear. I am in the camp that the staff needs to raise the price or Kentucky will miss on their top power forward option.