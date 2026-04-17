Mark Pope has targeted a new forward in the transfer portal

There are multiple positions on the floor for Kentucky that will need a full revamp, and one of them is the entire frontcourt. Obviously, Mark Pope plans to have Malachi Moreno back once he tests the NBA waters and pulls his name out of the NBA Draft, but the Wildcats will still need a backup center and multiple power forwards.

The main target at power forward right now for Kentucky is Donnie Freeman, who was on a visit this week. It sounds like this could come down to an SEC race for Freeman, but he is a star and would have a dominant season down low for Pope’s Wildcats.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Another player that could come in as a likely backup to Moreno that the staff has been in contact with is FAU transfer Devin Williams. Last season for the Owls, the 6’10 205-pound forward averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 30.6% from three.

The impressive number from Williams is his blocks per game. The 6’10 sophomore swatted 2.6 blocks per game, which has him tied for third nationally. Williams is a freak athlete and will be one of the best rim protectors in the nation next season. When it comes to his defense down low, Williams would be a really solid addition to the 2026-27 roster.

The one concern I have with Williams is his offense. While he did average 7.5 points per game, his analytic offensive grade is not very good. When you watch Williams play, the offensive upside is there, but he still has a long way to go. If Pope can land Williams, the first goal will be to see if he can improve the offensive bag of the 6’10 forward.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Williams and Kentucky are set to have a Zoom meeting today, according to KSR, and if this goes well, the next step would be to get him on campus for a visit. Williams is a good gamble for this staff to take to back up Moreno because he can defend and help on the glass. If he could be a guy who comes in and can score six points a game, he would serve his purpose for Kentucky.

This is a name to pay attention to over the next few days to see if Kentucky is able to get Williams on campus for a visit. Pope still has a ton of additions to make via the transfer portal.