The Kentucky Wildcats have received some good injury news regarding Kam Williams

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have had very interesting news day when it comes to injuries. This morning, there were some concerns about Milan Momcilovic. Matt Jones reported that he had broken his index finger, and BBN freaked out, but Jones proceeded to update the fan base, letting everyone know it was just a jammed finger and there aren't any long-term concerns.

This news had fans freaked out, but now everyone is calm, and some good injury news came as well. Kam Williams had a second foot surgery a few months ago, and fans were worried about his status for the start of the season. Many were confident that he would be able to suit up this season, but some thought he might miss a good chunk of the nonconference schedule.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) takes a shot as Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news that BBN got from Williams ' injury is that he is out of the boot and was going through conditioning with the team. Fans were able to see this in the video the Kentucky basketball social media pages posted of Ousmane N'Diaye making a field goal to cut off some conditioning for the team.

Now that Mark Mitchell is not going to be a member of this Kentucky team, it is great that Williams is getting closer to being healthy. I see a world where Williams could start for this team, and he will be elite on the defensive end of the floor. Knowing defense will be a problem for the Wildcats, having a player like Williams in the starting five who can shoot the ball and defend will be very helpful.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because Williams is back doing some conditioning does not guarantee that he will be ready for the team's season opener on November 3rd, so he needs to work hard to make sure he is ready to roll. Early in the season, the Wildcats will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on November 10th. BBN would love for Williams to be back on the court for this game.

In what has been a weird day injury-news-wise, it is good to hear that Williams is getting closer to being back for Pope and the Wildcats. I can't wait to see the type of year Williams has for Coach Pope this season. If Williams gets more confident shooting the ball and defends at the level, we know he can a big-time season is loading.

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